Severe injuries for woman after Odiham car crash

A female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries after the car she was in crashed into a tree in Odiham.

The incident took place at around 12.45am on Saturday along the A287 eastbound when a blue Citroen C2 left the carriageway and drove into an area of trees.

There were two men and the female victim in the car at the time, with the 31-year-old, from Hook, sustaining major injuries from the crash that are still being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

Neither of the other two occupants of the car were significantly hurt, with police arresting the 22-year-old driver, who is from Camberley, on suspicious of being over the alcohol limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail until May 5, with officers appealing for any information from any witnesses that may have been in the area at the time.

Sergeant Jon Bates, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision to contact us.

“The vehicle might have been driven from the London Road area so I would also appeal to anyone who may have seen the vehicle in this area.”

Call 101 with information, quoting crime reference number 44170072555.