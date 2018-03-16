Sex assault charges for ex-rugby club man

Basingstoke Rugby Club’s former chair of players has been suspended after being charged with a series of sexual assaults and indecent exposure.

David Ashford, 33, of Coniston Road in Kempshott, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on March 1.

Mr Ashford is accused of three counts of touching a woman in a sexual way without consent and one count of exposing his genitals.

The alleged incidents occurred on November 11 following a match at the club’s facilities in Pack Lane.

The case has been referred to Winchester Crown Court where Mr Ashford will stand trial.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: “We can confirm we received a report relating to a sexual assault which is alleged to have taken place at Basingstoke Rugby Club, in Pack Lane, Basingstoke, on 11 November 2017.

“An investigation was carried out and David Ashford, 33, of Coniston Road, Basingstoke, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 1 March following a postal requisition to answer to three charges of sexual assault and one of indecent exposure.”

Mr Ashford has been released on unconditional bail.

Basingstoke Rugby Club were contacted for comment.