Sex-ed classes to be made compulsory across all of borough’s schools

Basingstoke’s MP has expressed her delight after her campaign resulted in sex education classes being made compulsory at every school in the country.

Education Secretary Justine Greening confirmed today that a change would be introduced to ensure all children aged four and above would be taught about safe and healthy relationships.

Sex and relationships education is currently only a mandatory subject at schools run by local authorities, with the law enabling academies and independent schools able to choose if it’s on their curriculum.

But Maria Miller has spent the last year campaigning to change the law after an inquiry by the women and equalities committee, which she chairs, made some alarming discoveries about sexual violence and harassment in schools.

A total of 29 per cent of 16 of 18-year-old girls claimed to have been groped, while 59 per cent of girls aged between 13 and 21 had faced some form of sexual harassment.

But after seeing her amendment to the “outdated” Children and Social Work Bill to provide “age appropriate” sex-ed lessons to youngsters accepted by Ms Greening, Mrs Miller insisted the move would provide “real change”.

She said: “The Government has listened to the overwhelming majority of parents and children who are clear they want relationship and sex education to be a compulsory part of every child’s education.

“This means real change for children who face the challenge of dealing with a highly sexualised online world.

“The Government has been able to act because of the overwhelming evidence and the specific challenges faced by children in this internet and digital age.”

Figures also showed that most children have seen pornography online by the time they leave primary school, while two thirds are asked for a sexual picture of themselves before they finish secondary school.

All of the classes will be monitored directly by education regulator Ofsted, with primary school pupils set to be taught “not to cuddle strangers” and older pupils informed how to protect themselves against ‘sexting’, grooming and online porn.

Parents will continue to have the right to withdraw their child from the classes should they wish, while safeguards will be put in place to keep lessons in line with religious teaching in faith schools.