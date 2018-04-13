Share your big day with Harry? Chance to win £2,000 jewellery

Nearly-weds in Basingstoke could receive the royal treatment this May if their wedding date falls on the same day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

Beaverbrooks, in Festival Place, is giving one lucky couple the chance to win £2,000 worth of wedding jewellery.

The Royal wedding falls on Saturday May 19, nearly six months since the couple announced their engagement.

Couples who prove that their wedding day falls on the same day as Harry and Meghan could have the cost of their jewellery covered by the Basingstoke-based jewellers.

The bride and groom will be able to spend the sum on any jewellery for their big day, from wedding rings for the happy couple to diamonds for the bride and gifts for guests.

Store manager Darryl Plank said: “All eyes will be on Harry and Meghan’s ceremony this May, and couples who have booked their wedding on the same day might be feeling like their big day has been overshadowed by the royal occasion.

“To combat this, we want to give one local couple the royal treatment by inviting them in-store to enjoy a £2,000 shopping spree to help them find the perfect jewellery for their big day.”

Entries can be made online before April 30 at https://bit.ly/2HbKajp