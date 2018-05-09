Sharing Brexit vote message

Pro-European Union campaigners in Basingstoke took their fight for a vote on the Brexit deal to the public last month with a special street stall.

Members of the newly-formed North Hampshire for Europe group took to the streets of Basingstoke to promote the public’s right to a final say on the Brexit deal.

Diana Urquhart, who organised the event on April 28, said: “Despite the cold weather we were able to get our message across.

“We signed up some new members for our group as well as engaging in some health debate with passers-by.

“Democracy is never a one-off event and we believe that the public has a right to a say on whether the UK would benefit from the government’s proposals for leaving the European Union, including a right to remain in the EU.

“We found that the mood reflected the local survey reported recently.

“People are apprehensive and Brexit appears to be losing its appeal.”

The group met earlier last month to plan a series of events for constituencies around Hampshire to convince residents to join their cause.

North Hampshire for Europe members will hold another meeting in Basingstoke tomorrow.