Sharing lifetime of folk music

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner and US folk icon, Tom Paxton, returns to the UK this April to perform 12 shows with special guests.

After 56 years of performing around the world and writing and recording numerous songs and recordings, Tom Paxton has found yet another outlet for his creativity; he has joined his friends and song-writing colleagues Jon Vezner and Don Henry known as The DonJuans in a writing and performing experience.

Tom’s career has taken him from his days as a drama student at The University of Oklahoma to thousands of concerts in a variety of venues, from small coffee houses in Greenwich Village to The Royal Albert Hall to New York’s Carnegie Hall.

His shows with The DonJuans have him on his toes, he says: “These guys are long-ball hitters and if I don’t want to get smoked I’d better do a little rehearsing. I probably need to do that anyway,” he says, laughing. “It certainly couldn’t hurt.”

By their name you might assume that the DonJuans rely merely on their good looks but the group includes two Grammy Award-winning songwriters.

Their song Where’ve You Been was the first song in country music history to sweep all major song of the year honours including the Grammy, ACM, CMA, and the Nashville Songwriter’s Association International awards.

In the nearly 25 years since Where’ve You Been, Don and Jon have performed in venues from the Bottom Line in New York City to the Bluebird Café in Nashville, sharing stages with artists as diverse as Joey Ramone, John Hartford, Michael Johnson, and David Crosby.

Collectively, their songs have been covered by a whole host of music legends including John Mellencamp, Miranda Lambert, Neil Diamond, Ray Charles, Nancy Griffith, Judy Collins, John Denver and Bob Dylan.

The special performance will take place at The Haymarket this Sunday.