Sharing music through anecdotes

Sharing their joint experiences through music have brought about a trio’s latest album.

The Matthew Read Trio formed in 2015 and features Matthew Read on double bass, Benedict Wood on guitar and Arthur Newell on drums. The trio draw their influences from a multitude of styles including jazz, folk, country, hip hop, dance, spiritual and both European and American church music. Together they create an exciting soundscape of melody driven music.

Their recent album release Anecdotes, Vol. 2 follows on from the trio’s debut release Anecdotes in 2016.

Read said: “I decided to write music for the trio that told stories. I felt early on that this band was one that would respond well to slightly more left field forms of inspiration than other bands I have played in”.

Moving on to their latest album, Read continued: “What’s nice about Anecdotes, Vol. 2 is that, while the first album was telling my story, the new one is telling our collective story.

“We’ve spent so much time rehearsing, playing, travelling and generally hanging out together, that the new tunes are based on our joint experiences.”

Anecdotes, Vol 2 features 11 original compositions based on the group’s experiences including K, an imagining of the music that might be played if Kendrick Lamar and Kurt Rosenwinkel were to play together; Burke & Hare is a pretty melody with a contrasting, darker harmonic undercurrent that reflects its subject matter including 19th century serial killers; and Revolutions, a piece that laments the loss of interest in physical media formats.

Tickets to see The Matthew Read Trio on March 8 are £12, including a £2 booking fee. There is a discount available for under 16s and students.

