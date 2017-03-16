Sharing the sounds of the south

The sounds of the Deep South will be heard ringing out from The Forge when singer-songwriter Bronwynne Brent arrives in Basingstoke on Tuesday, March 21.

Born and raised in Mississippi, the musician arrives in Hampshire to showcase tracks off her two studio albums Deep Black Water (2011) and Stardust (2014), along with tunes off her new album.

Bronwynne has kept the name under wraps so far, but revealed the album will be released in May.

And despite her success since her debut album, Bronwynne told the Observer she is still waiting for her big break.

“Meeting Loudon Temple of the Brookfield Knight’s Agency at the International Folk Alliance Conference in Kansas City 2013 sure got the ball rolling,” Bronwynne revealed.

“If it hadn’t been for that chance meeting, I wouldn’t be here now.”

About the new album she said: “I experienced a lot of loss as does everyone, and I was wondering what to do next.

“Writing and singing help me find my way and it helps you heal. I was pleased that most reviews were positive.

“I try not to expect anything, that way I can be pleasantly surprised.”

Encouraged to take up music at a young age, Bronwynne comes from a musical family where she would see her parents sing around her.

After learning the guitar a few years later, Bronwynne’s song-writing skills took her to the UK where she gained many fans who regularly turn up at her shows, and she comes to the Churchill Way venue with follow American musicians Johnny Sangster and Jay Darwish.

Sangster has played on both of Bronwynne’s albums and has recently toured with country musicians KD Lang and Neko Case, while Darwish has recently worked with Newton Faulkner.

“I just love being in the UK and meeting all the friendly folks,” she said.

“I also enjoy the spectacular views of the countryside out of the window and on rare occasion a morning walk to an old castle before check out time.”

She added: “Getting a break in music is like winning the lottery.

“Luck plays a big roll.

“I think a long steady climb is sometimes better than an overnight sensation.

“Play music for you, and try not to concentrate too much on the big break.”

Tickets cost from £14 to £16 and it starts at 8.15pm.