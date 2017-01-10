Sheppard happy with ‘solid’ weekend

Doug Sheppard has declared his Basingstoke Bison as being “back on track”, following their seventh four-point weekend of the season.

The Herd came within a whisker of reaching that tally just a week earlier, as they conceded twice late on to lose 4-3 at Milton Keynes Lightning.

But head coach Sheppard felt his side responded to that disappointment in the right way, by notching up wins over Peterborough Phantoms and Bracknell Bees.

He said: “I’m pleased with a good solid four-point weekend.

“I felt we played very well last weekend and only got two points, so I’m happy we’re back on track again with four points against Peterborough and Bracknell.”

The Bison boss singled out forward Rene Jarolin for extra praise, after seeing the Slovak play a hand in all six of Basingstoke’s goals against Peterborough.

“It’s good to see our scoring lots of goals, but defending well at the same time,” said Sheppard.

“Our offensive output is very impressive, and Rene in particular had a great weekend bagging 9 points over the weekend.

“Most importantly as a team we were good at both ends of the ice, and that’s important moving forward.”