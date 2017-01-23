Sheppard praises Bison debutants

Doug Sheppard singled out debutants Kyle Goddard and Paul Petts for praise after Basingstoke Bison beat the Bracknell Bees on Saturday.

Both players stepped up from the Basingstoke Buffalo for the first time as several first team regulars were rested in the run up to the business end of the English Premier League (EPL) season.

But despite being without Aaron Connolly, Declan Balmer, Joe Miller, Dan Davies, and Joe Rand, the Stampede dominated struggling Bracknell from start to finish to claim a comprehensive 5-0 win.

And the Bison head coach was quick to praise Goddard, Petts, and co for stepping up to the plate to secure a fifth win in a row, and sixth from sixth against their local rivals this season.

Speaking after the game, Sheppard said: “I don’t think our single game weekend could have gone better.

“We’re carrying quite a few injuries at the moment.

“A lot of players have been playing through niggles, so it was good to give them the night off to rest up.

“We gave debut opportunities to a couple of young guys who not only sat on the bench, but also made the most of the ice time opportunities they got.

“I was impressed with how Kyle and Paul handled themselves, and how well they fitted in.”

Basingstoke now face a crucial two weeks in their season, with the reigning EPL champions set to face fifth-placed Hull Pirates, third-placed Peterborough Phantoms, and leaders Telford Tigers in their next three games.

But Sheppard felt that, by putting in such a commanding performance to beat Bracknell, his side set themselves up perfectly to continue their recent winning run.

He added: “Everything went as planned, and now we get to enjoy a day off today.

“We know we’ve got a tough weekend next weekend, so it’s nice that all the guys get a day’s rest today.”