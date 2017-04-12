Shih Tzu chosen to star in Anvil show

Three-year-old Shih Tzu Tallulah has been chosen to star in an opera at The Anvil in Basingstoke later this month.

The young pup will feature in the café scene of La Boheme following a competition to find a dog to appear in the show.

Tallulah lives in Basingstoke with her owner, 14-year-old George Stewart.

She is described as a happy dog who loves sleeping and getting her long hair plaited.

She was chosen for her chilled nature and not being fazed by loud noise and light.

George will also get to appear on stage alongside her on April 27.