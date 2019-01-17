Shoppers dig deep and raise thousands for charities

An incredible fundraising effort by customers at Festival Place will see more than £2,400 handed over to inspirational good causes, including charities helping cancer patients, a respite holiday home for families, and a hospice.

The cheque for £2,446.51 will be presented on Blue Monday, January 21 – dubbed the most depressing day of the year – as Festival Place continues its focus on wellness to brighten up January for shoppers.

The money was raised over five weekends before Christmas as 365 customers took part in free wreath-making workshops, which were led by The Hampshire Flower Studio.

Each weekend shoppers taking part in the free sessions could contribute to a suggested donation to a different good cause in the Basingstoke area – and they certainly dug deep.

The final sums raised will see £197.10 donated to St Michael’s Hospice in Basingstoke, while £371.21 will go The Pink and Blue Place, which provides free hair services, complementary therapies, and beauty therapies to people with cancer in North Hampshire and West Berkshire. A total of £561.08 will be donated to Anna’s Challenges, which support children with Cystic Fibrosis and their families by buying essential equipment that the NHS does not have the budget to buy.

A sum of £419.18 will be going to Sebastian’s Action Trust, which provides respite breaks for families with seriously-ill children at its purpose-built holiday home, The Bluebells, in North Waltham.

A total of £897.94 – raised the week before Christmas – will be going to The Pelican Cancer Foundation, which is driving life-saving research into the treatment of bowel, bladder, prostate and liver cancers.

The Blue Monday cheque handover will also coincide with a talk on mindfulness by internationally-renowned wildlife photographer Matt Cattell, whose stunning images graced the walls of the flower therapy studio.

Neil Churchill, Centre Director at Festival Place, said: “This is a wonderful start to the year at Festival Place and we would like to thank each and every customer who donated. Each of these worthwhile causes makes a huge difference to thousands of people in the region and we’re pleased to be able to help our local community with these donations.”