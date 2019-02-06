Shoppers disrupted as canopy collapses

A broken canopy at Festival Place on Monday forced a number of shop closures and sparked a safety investigation into the cause of the damage.

It is thought that the courtyard structure outside the entrance to Festival Place snapped but the cause of the accident is not yet clear. No one was hurt in the incident.

Neil Churchill, Centre Director, Festival Place, said: “The canopies are being removed and with the safety of our customers, occupiers and contractors in mind, this will take some time. We thank our visitors for their patience during this time. Access to St Johns Square remains restricted but we are working towards getting the area reopened fully as soon as possible.”