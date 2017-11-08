Shoppers flip out at new trampoline park

Shoppers were transported to a whole new world and had the chance to explore a new trampoline park before it opens.

Taking up residency in Basingstoke’s Festival Place shopping centre, staff from Flip Out Basingstoke gave shoppers the chance to have a sneak preview of the new facility through a virtual reality headset.

Visitors to the pop-up stall enjoyed a walk around the new leisure attraction and saw the facilities before it opens later this year.

The 25,000 sq ft attraction features a laser maze, 30ft cyber towers, 25ft super slides and a NinjaTAG assault course.

Also on the stand is a full-size padded Lamborghini which will be the centrepiece of the new park’s free-running stunt-box zone.

Jon Inwards, CEO of Flip Out UK, said: “The actual trampoline park is currently being assembled, but [we invited] the public to come along and get a sneak peak inside.”

Flip Out Basingstoke also launched its Design A Villain competition, which is open to local schools in the Basingstoke area.

The objective is to design an arch-enemy for the company’s Flip Out Ninja character. The winning image will be transformed into life-sized artwork to go on display at the new attraction.

The winner’s entire class will have a free session at the trampoline park and £200 for their school.