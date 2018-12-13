Short term signings strengthen squad

Hartley Wintney have strengthened their squad with the addition of two short term loan signings from Queen’s Park Rangers.

Joe Felix is a defender and played for the West London rivals Fulham under 16 side which won the National Premier League Tournament before going on to captain the Cottagers under 18 team. Joe is on a one month loan.

The Championship side have also loaned Mickel Platt on work experience to the Row until the end of January. The attacking midfielder made 12 appearances for the Rangers under 18 side scoring 10 goals.

Both are likely to feature in Saturday’s home match at Green Lane against league leaders Taunton Town. Kick off is at 3pm.