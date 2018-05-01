Show some love for summer music fest

Basingstoke residents can show their love for the town as tickets for the summer festival of music are waiting to be snapped up.

Day or weekend tickets for the B LOVE festival went on sale on last week with more than 70 acts taking to the stage in War Memorial Park on July 7 and 8.

Music lovers who ‘put your hands on’ on Sunday’s festivities will see headliners Reef perform classic and new hits, with DJ and record producer Wilkinson on stage entertaining crowds on Saturday.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s arts and events manager, Ross Harvie, said: “We’re excited to be able to show off the full line-up for B LOVE for the first time.

“Thanks to the hard work of the B LOVE Forum, Basingstoke-born performers will be sharing the same stage as chart-topping acts.”

Other top artists and bands performing on Saturday include Berna, Matt Wills and Lyrical D, with Hacktivistm, New Town Kings and The Treatment on Sunday.

One day tickets will cost adults £10 and teenagers £2, or £15 and £3 respectively for both days.

Entry for children under 12 is free when accompanied by a paying adult.

See the full line-up and buy tickets at blovemusic.com