Showtunes and film scores top the bill

Hampshire’s school music teachers are turning the tables on their pupils this week on Thursday 4 April by performing in a show of their own at the Anvil, Basingstoke.

The annual Hampshire Music Service (HMS) Staff Showcase is a fantastic opportunity for pupils to see their teachers show off their musical talents in a variety of ensembles, including an orchestra, wind ensemble, choir and jazz band.

Among the pieces in the show include well-known music from the popular film franchises Pirates of the Caribbean and Harry Potter.

HMS staff will also be joined by the Hampshire County Youth Show Choir who will be performing a medley from the hit musical Hamilton as well as teaming up with HMS in a performance of ‘This is Me’ from The Greatest Showman.