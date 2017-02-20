Sign up to help keep your community clean

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council is backing a national initiative to get residents involved in spring cleaning their communities.

The Great British Spring Clean will be held from next Friday to next Sunday and is set to be the country’s biggest-ever community clear up.

This will include an organised litter pick on the Friday from 11am to 2pm at War Memorial Park, with all residents welcome to volunteer their time and staff set to be on hand at the park’s bandstand to provide equipment.

The council’s cabinet member for regulatory services and the environment, Hayley Eachus, said: “Why not come along to our event in War Memorial Park and see if you can spot any bits of litter?

“It’s a chance to do your bit and to enjoy our wonderful park.

The council will also support groups wanting to arrange litter picks in their areas and can help by providing items including litter pickers and waste bags and arranging to collect the rubbish.

And council staff will also be carrying out enhanced clean-ups in council parks and other areas in the run up to the weekend.

Cllr Eachus added: “We are passionate about keeping Basingstoke clean and already encourage residents and community groups to take pride in their area and keep their neighbourhoods looking their best.

“We’re delighted to be taking part in this national initiative to bring people together to tackle an issue which we know many people care very deeply about.”

Anyone interested in taking part should call 01256 844 844 and select option four.