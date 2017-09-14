‘Significant concerns’ remain over quality of Basingstoke surgeries

An emergency meeting has been demanded in light of continuing concerns over the quality of services available at two Basingstoke surgeries.

MP Maria Miller and borough council deputy leader Terri Reid are calling for more to be done to solve the ongoing problems at the Beggarwood and Rooksdown practices.

The surgeries have been judged to be ‘inadequate’ and ‘requires improvement’ respectively in their latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspections.

And Mrs Miller and Cllr Reid want to meet with the North Hampshire clinical commissioning group (CCG) to discuss issues including staff and the quality of medical care.

Mrs Miller said: “Local residents have raised issues about the quality of service over the past three years.

“The CCG and the CQC have both been directly involved but there remains a significant level of concern amongst local residents about the service provided at Beggarwood and also Rooksdown surgeries.

“I have called for an emergency meeting with the CCG to discuss a new wave of problems which indicate a deteriorating situation for patients. I want to establish what additional actions are now being taken.”

Cllr Reid added: “The message from the CCG and the management of Beggarwood has been ‘have patience, we are working on it’. I feel strongly that the time for patience has run out.

“My residents are flagging up very serious concerns about the care and continuity of care that they are receiving, and this is having a direct impact on people’s lives.

“A solution needs to be found now.”

The North Hampshire CCG has been approached for comment.