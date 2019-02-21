Simple and pure innovation a success

Basingstoke business, Spotless Water, is the company behind introducing the first pure water supply in Wales by partnering with Lock Stock Self Storage through the Saltney filling station project.

The pure water concept is the brainchild of Spotless Water Managing Director Tim Morris and arose out of his own window-cleaning and car-valeting business because pure water means no streaks on glass. It has taken off spectacularly with an unexpected demand also coming from people who keep tropical fish which find British tap water a less than ideal environment.

Tim said: “We had a number of vans travelling around London and running out of pure water and we thought how ideal it would be for there to be filling stations around the city so running out of water would never be a problem.”

He combined the concept of self-service petrol stations to pure water and spent two years developing an eight foot by ten foot container that will purify mains water to provide a continuous supply allied to a card and screen system for payment with customers given account cards and key fobs to access the sites and service.

Lock Stock’s River Lane site hosts the big, blue box that weighs 12 tons and contains 10,000 litres of pure water which it dispenses through a self-service system similar to a petrol pump.

Each water dispenser has 26 internal sensors which measure purity, tank levels and filter lifespan so they can be easily maintained while CCTV cameras also monitor their use and they are connected remotely to headquarters via the internet.

Spotless Water currently have 30 sites operational but plan to roll out to 450 locations over the next three years and storage parks with their secure premises with 24-hour access allied to water and electrical supplies have proved ideal and Lock Stock’s sites fit the bill perfectly.

Lock Stock Regional Manager Jeff Woods said: “It’s been a big hit locally because window cleaners can come in and refill the tanks in their vans as often as they need to in the knowledge there is a constant uninterrupted supply here. Like most great ideas it’s basically very simple and it’s been tested thoroughly and the water is very pure.”