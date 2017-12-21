Six injured in five-car crash

Two children were taken to hospital in Basingstoke after a collision involving five vehicles in North Warnborough.

A total of six people were involved in the crash on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services responded to the incident just after 8am.

One man, who was mechanically released from his car, sustained minor injuries, with three women being assessed at the scene and treated for minor injuries.

The two children were taken to Basingstoke hospital to be assessed, but there were no obvious signs of injury to either of them.

Three ambulances from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), the air ambulance rapid response car, an officer in a rapid response vehicle and one vehicle from the Hazardous Area Response Team also attended.