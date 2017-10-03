Six of the best as Hartley Wintney thrash Arlesey

Hartley Wintney continued their strong start to the Evo-Stik South Division One East season with a 6-1 thrashing of Arlesey Town on Saturday afternoon.
They are level on 21 points with Moneyfields at the top of the division, with a game in hand over their Portsmouth-based rivals.
Arlesey had taken the lead in Saturday’s match, but the Row weren’t behind for long as Sam Argent scored from the penalty spot.
Two minutes later they were in front as the Arlesey defence couldn’t clear the ball away, allowing Jake Baxter to fire home from 10 yards.
The third came shortly before half-time, with Paul Hodges setting up James Tennant to score from the edge of the box.
Goal number four came on 54 minutes as Liam Eagle headed in from a corner, before Argent added another soon after.
And Hodges completed the rout as he scored from 18 yards out, following a lovely passing display from Hartley.
Following on from that big win, Hartley were due to play Farnborough in the first round of the Bigfreebet.com Challenge Cup last night as the Observer went to press.