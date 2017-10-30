Six-week extravaganza to celebrate Christmas

Basingstoke will soon celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with light shows, a Santa parade, and a yuletide extravaganza.

There will be six spectacular weeks of Christmas festivities across the historic town starting from November 16.

Heart FM’s Breakfast show hosts Matt and Michelle will kick things off with a festive and fun-packed switch-on at Festival Square set against the backdrop of a spectacular HALO Glow Show.

The radio celebrities will be joined by the cast from the West End’s Lion King and the stars of pantomime Peter Pan, as well as Santa and his elves, to ensure everyone really is glowing with Christmas spirit.

At 6.30pm the next day, The Malls Christmas lights will be switched on to the accompaniment of the Oakridge School Choir.

From November 18 until Christmas Eve, families visiting the Christmas Grotto in Porchester Square can take on a fantastic arctic woodland walk on the way to see Santa.

This interactive grotto experience, which can be enhanced further through ‘augmented reality’ content accessed via most smart phones, will feature a magical talking Christmas tree.

Children can even have a go on Rudolph’s naughty-or-nice-o-meter.

The six-week extravaganza will feature reindeers, a Santa parade and interactive grotto experience, plus a Christmas market and an impressive theatrical line-up with Peter Pan, Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker and a Night Before Christmas just some of the shows hitting the Basingstoke stages.

The much-loved Festival Place Santa parade featuring street theatre and an array of Christmassy characters led by Santa and his elves will return at midday on December 3.

But that’s not all – the Christmas market has been extended to include the whole festive season and will run from November 22 to January 6 in The Malls.