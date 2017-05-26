Six weeks of fundraising from Basingstoke taxi firm

A generous Basingstoke taxi firm has been busy fundraising for Cancer Research over the last six weeks.

Alpha Cars, based in Joices Yard, has even rebranded itself black and pink to raise awareness of cancer.

“It’s been very challenging but it’s for a good cause,” said Steve Khaliq, who owns the company.

“We’re aiming to raise £10,000 and we’re just waiting to see what the final figure is.”

The fundraising campaign ends tomorrow when daredevils will be bungee jumping down from 400ft above the ground at the leisure park.

Office team member Bradley also shaved his pink dyed hair and beard during the event, raising £2,000 in sponsorship.

Even opposition taxi firm G470 joined in the drive by playing Alpha in a five-a-side football match, in which Alpha triumphed 14-3.

There have also set up stands in the Malls centre and outside the railway station, not only to raise funds but also awareness of cancer.

Certain drivers have jumped in the saddle on standard bikes and tandems, wearing pink wigs along with a quiz night at the Tea Bar.