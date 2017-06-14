Sixth annual Basingstoke Festival gets under way on Friday

For the sixth year running, the mighty Basingstoke Festival is returning to celebrate those Born in the Borough.

The festival, which opens on Friday and runs until July 9, will showcase the best of the borough’s local talents alongside national celebrities such as Jimmy Carr and Elkie Brooks.

Cllr Terri Reid, the borough council’s deputy leader who is responsible for art and culture, said: “This year’s Basingstoke Festival is a real celebration of local talent including borough-born Jane Austen.

“We have an inspiring programme that will showcase the wealth of talent we have, from local bands in Basingstoke Live to our young people being given the chance to perform on the Haymarket Stage.”

Celebrated 19th century author Jane Austen will be taking centre stage as July marks the 200th anniversary of her death. The Steventon-born author of Pride and Prejudice is to be honoured with 25 festival events.

These include the ‘bookbench’ Sitting with Jane art trail and an open air showing of the 2005 Pride and Prejudice film starring Keira Knightly. The author’s links to Basingstoke will be highlighted in a talk by local historian Debbie Reavell at the Willis Museum tomorrow night (Thursday) at 7.30pm. Space is limited so ring the museum on 01256 465902 to check.

Colourful and lively, the Basingstoke World Party on June 17 uses musical performances and food to celebrate the borough’s cultural heritage, while the Festival in the Community will set art performances in under-used places.

There are plenty of events to choose from on June 24, including a cheese and chilli food festival in War Memorial Park, the All in the Mind festival at The Orchard, and Picnic in the Park, also at the War Memorial Park.

Tales from the old Thornycroft factory will be relived in a performance by the Thornycroft Girls at the Willis Museum on July 2.

Rounding off the 24-day festival is Basingstoke Live – the free two-day celebration of music from near and far in the War Memorial Park on July 8 and 9.

Visit basingstokefestival.co.uk for further information.