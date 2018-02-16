Skate park almost ready to open

Work on a highly-anticipated skatepark is nearly complete, after years of campaigning to bring the plans to life.

The new facility at Rooksdown Park will feature an array of ramps, steps and pipes as well as a solar-powered youth shelter that will allow users to play their music using speakers and a Bluetooth system.

The original idea for a skatepark was put forward by Rooksdown parish councillor Jonathan Payne in 2014. He launched a petition to gain local support for the project.

Developers Bendcrete Leisure Ltd have now confirmed the work is due to be completed by the end of next week.

Rooksdown ward councillor and skatepark advocate Simon Bound said: “The whole community has been watching with interest the progress that is being made of the much anticipated skate park. With most of the concrete laid the team are currently adding the protective rubber mulching strips, which look very much like the finishing touches.

“Everyone is looking forward to getting an opening event in the diary and looking to see if we can get some experienced sports people to attend so they can inspire young people in the area.”