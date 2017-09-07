Latest
Skate park graffiti ‘will cost £1,000 to clean up’

About the author

Adam Flinn

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

#Basingstoke pair among 15 of Hampshire's most wanted being sought by @HantsCrimestopp: https://t.co/VZJajInj1m https://t.co/ZU835lfFJb
9 hours ago
#Hook's garden centre is struggling from a lack of trade due to a nearby road closure, and may have to shut:… https://t.co/lXEVH5thVw
10 hours ago
Graffiti at the skate park in #Hook has led to the cancellation of a competition in the village show:… https://t.co/WZwvzypp8g
11 hours ago
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing #Basingstoke teenager Adam Clough: https://t.co/PP5jGbBTha https://t.co/YkKbubC935
13 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR