Skate park graffiti ‘will cost £1,000 to clean up’

Graffiti on a skate park in Hook has led to a competition to win a scooter as part of the Hook Village Show being cancelled this weekend.

Hook Parish Council reported that the graffiti appeared at the skate park, in Hartletts Park, on Monday evening, and will cost approximately £1,000 to clean up.

Some of the graffiti contained explicit language, and the skate park has been closed while it is addressed.

A statement from the parish council said: “As per our previous warnings to users, we will be closing the skate park until further notice.

“We had planned to hold a competition at the skate park as part of the Village Show, but we have had to cancel this aspect of the show.

“We have noticed that similar ‘tags’ have been used elsewhere in the village.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the parish council on 01256 768573 or by emailing info@hook.gov.uk.