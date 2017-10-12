Skaters looking to glide to glory after donation

Basingstoke’s Synchronised Ice Skating Club is looking to skate its way to success after winning a £750 donation.

The club was given the funding by housebuilder Persimmon Homes Thames Valley as part of its Healthy Communities scheme.

It applied for the cash boost to help them improve training ahead of major competitions, and is in the running for the overall top prize of £200,000.

Ailsa Wiggins, spokeswoman for the club, said: “All our teams are keen to compete but this is expensive as the skaters need to practice, be coached, travel to venues, have competition outfits and pay to enter.

“Our advanced team also need extra support to achieve competitive results.

“Our skaters have the enthusiasm and commitment, so the club sought funding to enhance our performance in the forthcoming season and beyond. We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes for their support.”

The club has around 50 members aged nine and upwards, with three teams practicing every week.

They regularly compete in national competitions and galas, and even appeared in the film Nativity 3 in a flashmob scene.

A shortlist of 30 good causes from across the country will be drawn up by Persimmon to win the £200,000 top prize, while two runners-up will each get £50,000.

Martyn Clark, managing director of Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said: “It is clear that, no matter what their age, these ice skaters are incredibly dedicated and are keen to put their skills to the test.

“We are delighted to be able to help them. After all, our Healthy Communities programme is aimed at creating a legacy for young people who love sport and the volunteers who help to deliver it.”