Skier set to make Olympic debut on South Korean slopes

Elite level skier Laurie Taylor will make his Winter Olympics debut later this month on the slopes in PyeongChang.

Laurie, 22, is one of the youngest members of the British team hoping to achieve their best ever finish at a Winter Olympics.

The Basingstoke-based alpine skier will compete in the slalom event on Thursday next week.

Although this will be Laurie’s first taste of the Winter Olympics, it is not the first time he has been called up to team GB.

In 2013, Laurie was selected for the national team that competed at the European Youth Olympic Games in Brasov, Romania.

Laurie started skiing at six years old on a family holiday which led to him joining the Aldershot Ski Race Team three years later.

He was soon called up to train at the British Sky Academy in Les Houches, France at just 10 years old.

Laurie finished 15th in the British Championships Super Combined in 2012, before improving for a ninth place finish in the French Junior Championships Slalom a year later.

Charlie Guest, Alex Tilley and World Cup silver medallist Dave Ryding will also be competing for Team GB on the slalom in South Korea.

Laurie will be live on BBC1 and Eurosport from 1am on February 22.