Skincare firm puts smiles on faces

All was merry and bright at Basingstoke Hospital as children were surprised with a delivery of goodies just in time for Christmas.

Childs Farm, a local skincare brand, completed its 3,800 mile tour of the country’s hospitals last month, to cheer up those who couldn’t be at home.

Upon completing their travels in a tinsel-clad Defender, the team had given gifts to 3,500 babies and children in 39 hospitals and hospices across the country, arriving at the final destination, the brand’s hometown of Basingstoke.

On a mission to spread festive cheer, the Defender came armed with bags of moisturisers, colouring books and muslins.

Neonatal nurse Fiona Porro said the gifts brought delight and happiness to those on the ward in Basingstoke.

She said: “We really appreciate the gift, as this is obviously a very stressful time for parents, and children who are ill over the Christmas period. It’s so nice to see that Santa has included the babies in the hospital in his deliveries. We just want to thank Childs Farm for thinking of us at this time of year, we really appreciate your generosity.”

Childs Farm founder Joanna Jensen said: “We know of the incredible work happening at our local hospital, Basingstoke Hospital, so we were delighted to pay them a visit; if we can help to put smiles on the faces of staff, parents, babies and children, then our Christmas mission is accomplished.”