Skoda Citigo – it’s such a scream

Skoda has always put value for money at the forefront of everything they do, and in keeping with that, the Skoda Citigo is a small, value for money, city-friendly hatchback that is actually more sophisticated than most of its rivals and at a price that most of us looking for a small family car can easily afford.

Power and Efficiency

The Citigo I had on test had been fitted with a 1.0 MPi 60PS engine and is one of the best non turbo units I have come across in recent years.

Fuel consumption is around the 60mpg if you drive it without pushing too hard, and flat out you can expect to achieve a max speed of around 100mph and 0-62 time of around 14sec.

I know what you are all thinking though – is it slow? Well actually it nips around really well and it does not feel underpowered at all.

On the Road

The little Citigo is a scream – it’s easy to drive and feels brilliant for such a small car, but you do need to remember this is not a race car. It’s an eco warrior that was designed to save you money as well as look good.

As for the handling – I would give it five stars because it’s as good as the competition when the road gets twisty. Also, it’s actually very quiet and quite refined. While the ride is a little bouncy, it’s pretty decent really thanks mainly to Skoda doing a pretty good job on the suspension setup.

Safety and Technology

The safety side of the Citigo is impressive too – with standard equipment like anti-lock braking, driver’s and front passenger’s airbags and electronic stability control. As with all Skodas the interior is a little bland – but functional – but I like the body coloured dash panel and the centre speedo which gives it a better feel all round. The seats are very good and hold you firm.

There is also an array of kit such as 15-inch auriga black alloy wheels, electric front windows, front fog lamps, manual air-conditioning, AM/FM radio including colour display with aux-in and SD card, USB ports, six speakers and Bluetooth, rear seat backrest split 60/40, remote central locking and sunset glass.

To Sum Up

It’s a great little car for doing the school run and for all the times when you need to nip into town to do a little retail therapy.

There is no doubt in my mind that Citigo will live with you for a very long time and you will instantly replace it with another when the time is right.

To be honest it’s like your secret little friend that will make you feel happy every time you turn the key to go off on another little adventure.

Price from: £10,620 OTR