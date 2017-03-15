Sloppy goals cost men’s hockey side a win over league leaders

Basingstoke Hockey Club men’s 1sts conceded two late goals as they settled for a draw against league leaders London Academicals on Saturday.

Defending a two-goal lead, Basingstoke let in two sloppy shots from the runaway Hampshire/Surrey Regional 1 leaders in the final eight minutes of the game to narrowly miss out on victory.

And things got even worse on Sunday as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Barnes.

Saturday’s game began with Basingstoke on the front foot and they had a number of chances in the early stages, but were unable to make a breakthrough before half-time.

It didn’t take them long to open their account following the restart, and Grant Rouse fed Mark Smith who knocked the ball over the keeper.

Pretty soon it was two as Dan Bowden was unmarked at the back post to collect the ball and lift it into the net.

But Basingstoke missed chances to seal the win, and with eight minutes left conceded a scrappy goal to give Academicals a lifeline.

This inspired them and after winning a series of short corners were finally able to flick the ball into the net and save themselves a draw.

Playing again the following day against Barnes, Basingstoke couldn’t repeat their strong performance, with goals from Martin Holden-White, Charlie McCartney and Ben Phillips condemning them to defeat.

It leaves Basingstoke fourth in the table on 29 points, although third and the relegation zone are separated by just eight points in an incredibly tight division.

Basingstoke host Woking in their next game on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the ladies’ 1sts remain top of the South Clubs’ Women’s Hockey League Division 2 despite being held to a draw by Epsom.

Closest rivals Teddington could also only manage a draw against London Wayfarers so Basingstoke’s gap at the top stays at four points.

They make the trip to Havant his weekend.