Smart goals help Basingstoke to fourth successive league win

Basingstoke Town made it four league wins in a row as they beat Merthyr Town 2-0 last night.

The Dragons are up to 10th in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier table after Sam Smart bagged both goals in the match.

Both goals came in the second half, as Smart’s brilliant chipped finish gave Town their first, before capitalising on a mistake by Merthyr’s goalkeeper to snatch the second.

Town comfortably held on until the end to secure the three points.

With no FA Cup fixture to worry about this weekend, Basingstoke have brought forward their trip to Tiverton from October 10 to this Saturday.

They then begin their defence of the Hampshire Senior Cup with a second round clash against Gosport Borough on Tuesday.