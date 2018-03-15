Smart move lifts Town up table

Sam Smart scored the only goal of the game as Basingstoke Town beat St Neots Town to jump into the top half of the table for the first time this season.
The midfielder slotted home the winner just before half time to extend the Dragons’ unbeaten run to four matches and lift them up to 10th in the Southern Premier League.
‘Stoke grabbed the three points in a scrappy game, in which the visitors could feel hard done by.
Manager Terry Brown said afterwards: “In the last two years we had to play well to win [but] we have a little bit more strength at the back with more resilience, nous and we were able to see out an ugly game. That wasn’t pretty today by any means.
“We certainly capitalised on the very few chances we had.”
Smart had a couple of shots while, at the other end, Luke Knight forced Colm McAdden into a tipped save.
Just when it looked like the first-half would end 0-0, the Dragons produced a great move and scored.
Defender Tim Wohlfiel made ground down the right and sent in a low cross, which Smart slotted into the net after 43 minutes.
There was more action in the opening exchanges of the second period than the entirety of the first.
Sam Argent went close for Town but the lively Stefan Brocolli went even closer for the away side as his cross glanced back off the crossbar.
Basingstoke were hard to break down and comfortably saw out the win and clean sheet.
‘Stoke host league leaders Hereford on Saturday before welcoming Bishops Stortford to the Camrose on Tuesday.
Brown, buoyed by an upturn in form and looking forward to the visit of phoenix club Hereford, added: “We go into the top half of the table for the first time. We’re on a good run with two fantastic games coming up.
“I don’t care how good you are and how many people you’ve got following you, they won’t relish their visit here.”