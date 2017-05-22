‘Smart’ new post for Basingstoke council’s cabinet

A new cabinet post has been created by the borough council to ensure Basingstoke and Deane becomes a ‘smart borough’.

Cllr Hannah Golding will take on the role as cabinet member for digital innovation and inclusion to ensure the borough benefits from the latest technology.

She said: “Through working with partners, I intend to champion superfast broadband for every area.

“As an occupational therapist, I am passionate about ensuring all residents can thrive in our borough and I look forward to working with the community organisations and council officers who make that possible.”

Leader of the council, Cllr Clive Sanders announced the rest of the cabinet that will work with him for the coming year.

Cllr Terri Reid remains deputy leader and the other five remaining members of the cabinet will also continue in their roles: communities and community safety – Cllr Simon Bound; finance, service delivery and improvement – Cllr Robert Tate; planning and infrastructure – Cllr Mark Ruffell; property and Development – Cllr John Izett and regulatory services and the environment – Cllr Hayley Eachus.