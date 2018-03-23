Snow causes chaos again

Severe winter weather hit Hampshire over the weekend with Basingstoke covered in a blanket of snow for the second time this month.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning of snow last week for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures dropped below freezing.

A yellow weather warning was in place from Monday through to Tuesday as the ‘mini Beast from the East’ closed schools across the county.

Brighton Hill Community School, Castle Hill Pre-School, The Clere School, Dove House School, Maple Ridge School, Saxon Wood School and St Anne’s CVA Primary School shut on Monday.

A further 17 schools partially closed, re-opening before midday.

Cancellations and delays of up to 45 minutes affected some departures from Basingstoke railway station, while Stagecoach was forced to temporarily suspend all services on Sunday.

Hampshire Highways teams salted major road networks in the county on Friday evening and through the weekend, utilising 4×4 assistance to get care workers and nurses to work.

County councillor Patricia Stallard said: “Taking extra care during cold weather is important for everyone, but particularly important for people who are more vulnerable to suffering ill health due to the cold.”

Call Hampshire County Council’s Adults’ Health and Care team on 0300 555 1386 if you are worried about an elderly neighbour or

relative.