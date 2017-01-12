Snow expected in Basingstoke tonight

Residents have been asked to look out for vulnerable neighbours over the next few days when the cold snap returns to Basingstoke and Deane.

Heavy rain is forecast to turn into snow throughout tonight, with temperatures expected to drop to as low as -1 across the borough.

And while telling everyone to take extra care, the county council has highlighted the importance of keeping babies and toddlers, older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions out of the cold.

Executive member for health and public health, Cllr Patricia Stallard, said: “I would encourage people to look out for any vulnerable neighbours, particularly in rural areas, to ensure they are able to stay warm, have warm food and drinks, and have a clear access to and from their homes, to help prevent them falling.

“The cold can kill, and while being able to keep warm is important for everyone, it is particularly vital for older people, the very young and those with long term medical conditions.”

In anticipation to the threat of the snow turning to ice on roads countywide, Hampshire County Council’s winter teams will be on standby to respond to the conditions tonight.

Salting lorries across Hampshire treat the roads on a priority basis, with A roads, major bus routes, and roads to emergency services and schools being targeted first, while routes accessing community facilities, such as doctors’ surgeries will also be treated overnight.

Executive member for transport, Cllr Rob Humby, said: “Heavy rain, turning to sleet and then to snow at rush hour, followed by a high risk of ice for the next few days means that timing of salting runs is crucial.

“We have a good stock of salt in our barns right across Hampshire, and teams will be out making sure routes are salted in advance of freezing conditions.

“As well as our own winter fleet, we have around 100 farmers ready with snow ploughs, who help keep roads clear for traffic.

“I would ask people to take particular care if they are out and about, and urge people to drive according to the conditions at all times, even on the roads that have been salted.

“People will need to plan their journeys and may need to think about adapting their travelling times.”

Anyone that is worried about an elderly neighbour or relative should call the council’s adult’s health and care team on 0300 555 1386.