So chuffed to ski solid runs and be part of Olympic history

Basingstoke elite skier Laurie Taylor made history at the Winter Olympics on Saturday when taking part in his second event of the competition.

The 22-year-old athlete was a member of Team GB in their first ever alpine team event racing head-to-head on the shortened parallel slalom course.

Great Britain stunned audiences worldwide to tie the first round 2-2 as Alex Tilley and Dave Ryding secured wins.

Eventual bronze medallists Norway progressed in Team GB’s place due to a combined timing rule, making it down the slopes 0.21 seconds quicker overall.

The result followed good news for Laurie, who finished 26th on his Olympics debut.

Laurie finished one place higher than GB’s top ranked skier Ryding managed in his first Olympic slalom event in 2010.

Laurie said: “Watching Dave push the top guys in the world has been great to watch and I look up to him, I want to try and copy what he does.

“I’m so happy to have made it through to the finish line. It was a fight to get down but I’m really happy.

“It was super fun, the first time getting a clean course at one of these events and to finish top 30. That’s where I was hoping for. I didn’t know I could get it so I’m so chuffed.”