Solid start to year for Rose in Abu Dhabi

North Hampshire golfer Justin Rose teed 2018 off to a positive start with a respectable tied-22nd finish at the Abu Dhabi Championship.

The former Tylney Park and Hartley Wintney golf club member swung into action with a steady opening two rounds in the Gulf state of United Arab Emirates.

Rounds of one-under par on Thursday and Friday meant Rose made the cut by a single shot. But the 37-year-old was just warming up.

Five birdies – four of which were on the back nine – in round three pushed the 11-time European Tour winner up the leaderboard.

Heading into the final day in 30th place on seven-under par – 10 shots off leader Ross Fisher – Rose knew he was out of the running.

But a solid final round of three-under par pushed him even further up the field to secure a tied-22nd finish on 10-under par.

Rose ended last year with a flurry of wins and high finishes and, after going 45 holes without dropping a shot in the UAE, it looks as if the 2013 US Open winner is raring to go this season.

Fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood won the Abu Dhabi Championship with a score of 22-under par, two shots clear of round three leader Fisher and 12 ahead of Rose.

Speaking after the tournament Rose said he was ‘just as excited’ as golf fans for the return of Tiger Woods at today’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Rose was scheduled to tee off in Torrey Pines, San Diego at 6.50am local time, 2.50pm GMT.