Some wise advice about dragons

Steven Lee’s popular children’s book Don’t Dribble on the Dragon will be brought to life when it arrives The Haymarket on Tuesday, April 11.

Brothers Tom and Jack do everything together. But when Tom starts teething, Jack gets annoyed due to his brother’s constant dribbling, and makes him promise not to drool over their friend dragon.

Steven’s own children were the inspiration behind the show and the author hopes his production hits home with parents, as Don’t Dribble on the Dragon focuses on the relationships between siblings.

“The story was written about my son Jack, and I play Jack in the show,” Steven told the Observer.

“However, I should clarify that, in the topsy-turvy way of things, when I wrote the book the show is based on, I couldn’t get the name Jack to rhyme the way I wanted it to.

“So the character in the show inspired by my son is actually called Tom and Tom is Jack’s younger brother.”

The author has been a regular visitor to the Wote Street theatre for nearly 20 years, where his shows have gone to be great successes.

His most notable shows were The Witches Bogey (2003), with The Haymarket being one of the first theatres in the UK to show the musical.

This was followed up with How the Koala Learnt to Hug (2009), which toured the UK for just over four years.

“The most important thing that the audience can expect is to be able to go home afterwards feeling warm, happy and thoroughly entertained,” Steven said.

“Just like sports people can be lifted to greater heights when in front of a supportive crowd, so actors do their best when performing for a fun, responsive and appreciative audience.

“Basingstoke audiences are some of the best in the country and we make a point of doing everything we can to earn the amazing support they always give us.”

He added: “There is a message and it’s one about sibling rivalry and how that can be overcome by kindness and by recognising the overarching importance of family.

“But I sometimes think we work too hard in the theatre looking for messages and hidden meanings when really the most important thing is to have a good time.”

It starts at 2.30pm and tickets cost £12.