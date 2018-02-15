Something for everyone at Gang Show

An annual event showcasing the crème de la crème of young talent returned with a bang last week.

Now in its 26th year, the Basingstoke Gang Show will run until Saturday at The Haymarket.

The show had its opening night on Thursday, receiving praise from the audience and Mayor Paul Frankum.

The event showcases the talents of 68 boys and girls, who took on the challenge of learning lines and choreography to perform in front of sold-out shows.

Steve Edney, who is chairing the event for the 24th time after six months of rehearsals, said: “What a night, what a performance. What makes this so great is that it’s a combination of so many people who collaborate to create such high production values and a really fun experience for the audience and all of the cast and crew.

“From the moment the audience arrive we have cast in costumes creating drama and curiosity. Then 19 acts in our show which provide joy and pleasure for all.”

The show features more than 600 costumes, ranging from pop star Lady Gaga to barn-dancing cowboys, to be used in 19 different numbers.

This year’s show is supporting charity Muffins Dream, which works with families who have a child or young adult with a disability or illness.

To book tickets visit www.anvilarts.org.uk.