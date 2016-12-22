Songs, slapstick and sprouts to entertain

Two years ago, The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Bordon had one of the most Christmassy shows to ever grace its stage.

It was packed with everything to get you into the festive season.

And ‘The Christmassy Christmas Show of Christmassy Christmasness!’ is set to return to The Phoenix this afternoon, Thursday, December 22.

Performed by Devon-based theatre company Squashbox, the show is as crazy as it sounds, with the family fun production focusing on a snowman who lives in the fridge, naughty elves causing mischief, and even a Brussels sprout hunt as well.

You will even see the world’s worst Christmas jumper.

So, is actor Craig Johnson happy to be back to spread the joy of Christmas in one of the craziest ways possible?

You bet he is.

“I’m very excited to be coming back – I think this is my fourth visit, ” Craig told the Observer.

“It’s a lovely, friendly venue to perform in.

“The show is centred on my quest for the magical 12 Sprouts of Christmas, which I need to find for my grandad.

“Along the way we meet lots of crazy characters such as naughty elves, a joke-telling snowman, a beautiful fairy and a cute Christmas puppy.

“So for everyone that comes along, they can expect an unusual and imaginative Christmas show with comedy, puppets, live music and songs, silliness, slapstick, and lots and lots of sprouts.”

Craig, who will be performing the show on his own today, set up Squashbox back in 2007 and is the only member of the company.

He decided to launch the business so he could provide ‘quirky, surprising and inventive shows for children and families in Cornwall.’

And with the show involving a lot of audience interaction, he believes it will be a great way for children to gte even more excited about the big day on December 25.

“I wanted to combine my skills in performance, music and puppetry to create something new and different,” he said.

“And at Christmas, people have been gathering together at this time of year since prehistoric times, lighting fires, singing songs and telling stories.

“So Christmas, Yuletide, Solstice – whatever you call it – it’s a celebration of life in the darkness, a way to get through the cold days of winter with friends and family by our sides.

“In this sense, theatre and Christmas are similar: they’re both about coming together as a community and celebrating being alive.”

The family fun show will start at 2pm, and tickets cost from £4 to £18.