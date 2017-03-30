Sparrows are Hampshire’s most commonly seen bird once again

House sparrows were once again the most common bird seen in Hampshire’s gardens following the RSPB’s annual survey.

Results from the Big Garden Birdwatch published today showed that while the number of sparrows seen had fallen from last year, their population has increased two per cent since 2007.

Starlings and woodpigeons were the next most commonly seen birds, followed by blackbirds and blue tits.

The Birdwatch ran from January 28 to 30, asking people across the country to count the different birds that visit their garden over a one-hour period.

Daniel Hayhow, a conservation scientist at RSPB, said: “The sight of a robin or blackbird perched on the garden fence is often one of the first experiences we have with nature.

“So to have over half a million people taking part and counting a bumper eight million birds across one weekend is amazing.

“Using the information from the weekend we’ll be able to create a snapshot of how our garden birds are doing.”

Sparrows and starlings were also the top two birds seen nationally, with blackbirds in third.

The RSPB also reported an increased number of migrant birds, such as waxwings, redwings and fieldfares.

However in Hampshire it was a tough year for tits, with the number of blue tits and great tits decreasing by 15 and two per cent respectively compared to 2016.

But with increased sightings for 12 of the county’s top 20 birds since 2007, RSPB officer Tim Webb said it shows the importance of gardens to our feathery friends.

He said: “Gardens are an increasingly valuable resource for birds.

“They need food, water and shelter throughout the year and if we all provide these things in our outdoor spaces it will be a huge help to our garden birds, perhaps even playing a role in reversing some declines.

“We’re increasingly seeing rural birds in gardens and urban settings. Our theory is that this behaviour change is because they are finding it easier to find food and shelter in gardens.”

Hampshire’s most seen birds in 2017

House sparrow Starling Woodpigeon Blackbird Blue tit Goldfinch Robin Long-tailed tit Great tit Collared dove Magpie Dunnock Chaffinch Jackdaw Carrion crow Feral pigeon Coal tit Greenfinch Wren Common gull