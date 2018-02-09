Special arrested armed men then back to day job as nurse

A part-time police volunteer from Basingstoke has won a special award for his bravery and ‘unwavering loyalty’.

Special Constable Bruce Armstrong was hailed as one of the most impressive officers working to protect people at this year’s Chief Constable Awards in Hampshire.

He received congratulations from Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney following an incident in May where he carried out searches after reports of two robberies.

He was told one of the suspects was armed with a knife but remained undeterred in his search and made two arrests. Those people were later charged and Mr Armstrong remained on duty for several hours to ensure all the paperwork was complete, leaving him just two hours before he started his day job.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: “Not only has his work seen him take two armed robbers off our streets, his unwavering loyalty, enthusiasm and professionalism has proven a real asset to the force.

“And we must remember, he does all this in his spare time, fitting it around his day job as a nurse consultant.”