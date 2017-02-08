Spit guards to be used by police

Police officers across Hampshire will soon be able to stop people from spitting at them by fitting guards over suspects’ heads.

A total of 126 different forms of the assault have taken place against the county’s officers since April – including incidents of blood being spat in their direction.

But with this “vile and dangerous act” bringing with it the dangers of infectious diseases like Hepatitis C being spread, Hampshire Constabulary has decided to act by issuing all officers with spit guards.

The guards are made from a light, see through and breathable material, and will only be used on handcuffed suspects who have already or were about to spit.

Hampshire police and crime commissioner (PCC), Michael Lane, said: “Assaulting police officers is unacceptable and needs to be understood by the public to be so.

“I have been briefed on the operational use of these guards and training that officers have been given, and will continue to receive annually, in their use.

“I have scrutinised this decision carefully, including taking the opportunity to wear an updated version of the guard myself.”

Spit guards are already used by Hampshire police on those in custody, with all frontline officers set to be trained on how to safely use them before they are rolled out.

The force last November signed a pledge to stop police assaults countywide by treating such incidents as they would ones to members of the public, after 1,118 officers were kicked, punched and spat at between March 2015 and last April.

One of those to sign the document was Hampshire Police Federation chairman, John Apter, who insisted the move was “the right decision” to protect officers who “deserve nothing less”.

He added: “Being spat at is a vile and dangerous act, which is a growing issue for our officers.

“I have been campaigning for some time for spit guards to be issued to all of our frontline officers.

“I know there are some who have concerns that the police will be using these guards, but I would remind them that spit guards will only be used on those who spit at officers and pose a risk.

“If they don’t want a spit guard to be used on them then my advice would be don’t spit.”

When using a spit guard, police will be required to explain the reason for its use, maintain the suspect’s dignity, and monitor them at all times.