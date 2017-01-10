Sponsor sorted for Basingstoke 5k

Basingstoke’s popular town centre festival 5k race has secured financial support for this year’s event.

Croudace House will once again be the headline sponsor for the unique run, in which competitors run though Festival Place.

About 350 residents tested themselves by running through the Top of Town and around Basing View and Eastrop Park for last year’s event.

And developers Croudace are hoping the 2017 run, on Sunday, May 7, will raise the bar even further and be even more popular.

Managing director Allan Carey said: “Croudace is a family-owned company and the race is very much a family-orientated event.

“I participated last year, and can personally vouch that it is well organised and great fun.

“I’m looking forward to running an improved time this year.”

Runners can register to be involved at destinationbasingstoke.co.uk, with participation costing £12 per person.