Queen Mary’s College in Basingstoke will be screening the 2012 horror film ‘The Woman in Black’ on Friday, January 27 at 7.30pm.

Daniel Radcliffe, Ciarán Hinds and Janet McTeer star in the story of lawyer Arthur Kipps, who has to travel to Eel Marsh House to sort out the will of the late Alice Drablow.

Tickets cost from £5 to £12.