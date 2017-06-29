Sports festival celebrates 25 years of twinning link

A LONG-standing friendship between Basingstoke’s German twin town of Euskirchen is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend.

Around 200 visitors from Germany between the ages of 10 and 75 are due to arrive in Basingstoke today, and they will stay with host families until Sunday as part of the Festival of Sport.

Twinning chairman Kevin Laing said: “It’s very good, I went out to Euskirchen 25 years ago and set the whole thing up and it’s really good that after all of these years it’s still happening,

“It’s unique because most towns have just a civic group go over but we take hundreds of people.

“I now speak with adults that went when they were children and they all look back with very fond memories and there are some really long-standing friendships.”

The guests from Euskirchen, a town in the Rhineland near to the cities of Koln and Bonn, will be taking in a raft of activities during their stay. Each sports club and school host their opposite number and will involve their guests in visits and sports days, where the scores count towards a trophy, presented to the winning side.

As well as this, there will also be trips to London and the seaside as the nearest coast to Euskirchen is a five-hour drive to the Baltic Sea.

Kevin added: “Our guests can’t wait.

“It’s the biggest event we’ve ever had, we’ve got five full coach loads coming over plus the civic party who are flying.

“These exchanges give children experience to European life, to experience something different.

“They’ve gone away without mum and dad and it creates so many good memories and we just want to continue it.”

For Kevin, the exchange has a wider message, one of cooperation and friendship:

He said: “When the five coaches pull in, there’s lots of hugs and that’s what this is all about in this day and age, it’s real twinning and everybody enjoys it.

“It symbolises work with our European partners, we should be working together and understanding each other and this breaks all the barriers down.”