Spree of town centre street robberies are linked, say police

Four separate street robbery offences took place in the space of two hours across Basingstoke town centre last week.

Six teenagers were targeted in total during the incidents, in which cash, mobile phones, and headphones were all taken.

The robberies took place between 8.45pm and 10.40pm last Thursday, at the Victory Roundabout, Church Square, Goat Lane, and by Eastrop Stores, in Eastrop Way.

None of the male victims, who were all aged between 15 and 19, were injured during the robberies, although on each occasion they were approached and threatened by three men.

The men are described as wearing black clothing, including hooded tops with the hoods up, with one of them wearing a black scarf with a white skeleton jaw design over his face.

Hampshire Constabulary have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the community, and are appealing for anyone that might have inadvertently filmed the incidents on CCTV systems to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Andy Heward, at Basingstoke CID, said: “We are treating these robberies as linked, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has information on what happened.

“Were you in the Eastrop or town centre area that night?

“Did you notice three men wearing hooded tops, possibly riding bikes?

“Any information you hold may be significant to our investigation.”

Call 101 with information, quoting crime reference number 44160488868, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.