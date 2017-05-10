Stadium renaming nets club charities cheques for £1,000

Basingstoke Town FC have scored a great goal for two local charities.

A £1,000 cheque has been presented to both the Ark Cancer Charity and St Michael’s Hospice, the club’s two charity partners.

“The club is pleased to have chosen the Ark and St Michael’s as the two charities to benefit from the donation the club has received from the Football Association Community Shield Charity Fund,” said chief executive David Knight.

“Everyone at the club has been pleased to support both these good causes, which are focused on delivering much-needed support to people in and around the Basingstoke area.”

For the 2016/2017 season, the Camrose was renamed the Ark Cancer Charity Stadium after a poll of fans and both charities.

Mark Jones, director of fundraising at the Ark, said the charity was “proud to be a community partner of the football club and is grateful for the great support that the charity has received during the 2016/2017, particularly through the renaming of the stadium”.

The Ark is currently undertaking a £5million appeal for a new cancer care centre which it is hoped will be built near to junction seven of the M3.

“At St Michael’s Hospice, we are currently focusing on increasing our community services to reach more patients than ever and support such as this is vital to us achieving that,” said Iain Cameron, director of income generation at the hospice.

“On behalf of our patients and their families, I would like to thank the club and the fans for that support.”